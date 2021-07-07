Teton Advisors Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter valued at $41,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,737,000 after buying an additional 3,221,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter valued at $31,181,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 23.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter valued at $14,104,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $579,208.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,384.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,446. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLDR opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.13. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

