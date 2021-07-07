Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

