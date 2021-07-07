Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Short Interest Up 17.8% in June

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,950,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 10,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.97.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 59,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN stock opened at $191.20 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.44. The stock has a market cap of $176.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.