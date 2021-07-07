Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.97.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $191.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $176.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,646,000 after buying an additional 549,323 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

