The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 12-Month High at $321.90

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $321.90 and last traded at $321.90, with a volume of 86 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,800 shares of company stock valued at $103,109,669 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

