The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 431 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 431 price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 375 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 345.38.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.