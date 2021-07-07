The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Price Up 2.4%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.44 and last traded at $84.99. Approximately 9,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 226,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.01.

JYNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group cut shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.87.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $699,215.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,054.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,371.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in The Joint by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in The Joint by 3.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in The Joint by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Joint during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

