The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives $51.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,009,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,278,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 705.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,796,000 after purchasing an additional 592,092 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,165,000 after purchasing an additional 576,952 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 540,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,344,000 after purchasing an additional 316,243 shares during the period. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMA stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.43. 5,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,438. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.27.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

