The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Stake Lifted by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. lifted its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,580 shares during the quarter. The Manitowoc makes up 4.1% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Towle & Co. owned about 5.43% of The Manitowoc worth $38,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The Manitowoc stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $772.97 million, a PE ratio of -53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.45. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.65.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

