The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

A number of research firms have commented on MOS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

NYSE:MOS traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,404,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,219. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,425 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 164,628 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 45,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.