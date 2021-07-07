The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 26.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The ODP were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The ODP by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The ODP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The ODP by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in The ODP by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The ODP alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $221,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,446.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $963,635. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.14. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.33.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The ODP’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.