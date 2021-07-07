The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $86.86

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.86 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 91.91 ($1.20). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.16), with a volume of 28,500 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.98. The stock has a market cap of £35.78 million and a PE ratio of 10.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.03.

About The Quarto Group (LON:QRT)

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

