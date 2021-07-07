The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REAL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The RealReal stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.23. 109,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,995. The RealReal has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.15.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $50,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,587,650.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $38,770.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,027 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. No Street GP LP increased its position in The RealReal by 106.3% during the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in The RealReal by 42.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in The RealReal by 13.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,196,000 after buying an additional 314,563 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in The RealReal by 264.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 595,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after buying an additional 431,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in The RealReal by 986.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 361,951 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

