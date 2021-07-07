The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMPL. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.43.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 54.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.