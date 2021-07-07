The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives $73.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

TJX traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.70. 402,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,422,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $230,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

