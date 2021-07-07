The Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Saturday, July 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$87.25 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$57.44 and a twelve month high of C$89.12. The firm has a market cap of C$158.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$86.97.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$87.55.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$86.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$800,461.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total transaction of C$2,305,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,771,435.52. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,684 shares of company stock worth $17,838,857.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

