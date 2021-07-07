Third Point LLC Acquires Shares of 165,000 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,006,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of DCRNU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 43,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,339. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.22. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

