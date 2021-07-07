Third Point LLC Takes Position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU)

Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 790,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,782,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $144,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $197,000.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. 152,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,570. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. operates as blank check company targeting the medical technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

