Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $76,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 606.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $116.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.40. The company has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

