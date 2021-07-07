Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Sells 34,577 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,577 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 47,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 114,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter.

PCEF stock opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.18. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $24.69.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

