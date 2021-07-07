Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 19,433 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,307,920 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $181,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,125,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after purchasing an additional 514,837 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,038,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,733,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

ZION traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,357.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $114,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

