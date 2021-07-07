Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,953 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $201,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $139.70. The company had a trading volume of 242,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,343. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $157.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

