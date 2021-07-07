Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $130.71 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 20,356 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $130,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.11. 17,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,780. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $384.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.57.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.