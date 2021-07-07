Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $288.47 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 140,279 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for about 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $288,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,745,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,055,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APTV traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,654. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Barclays upped their price target on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.74.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

