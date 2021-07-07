TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) were down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.37.

TomTom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMOAY)

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

