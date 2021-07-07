Towle & Co. Acquires 163,720 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Towle & Co. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,720 shares during the period. Sterling Construction makes up about 2.1% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $19,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STRL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 4,880.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 506,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sterling Construction by 537.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 391,495 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,173,000 after acquiring an additional 224,571 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 527,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 180,723 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ STRL traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. 1,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,863. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

