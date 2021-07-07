Towle & Co. Sells 26,350 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Towle & Co. lessened its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,350 shares during the period. Meritor comprises 3.0% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Towle & Co. owned approximately 1.32% of Meritor worth $28,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meritor in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Meritor in the first quarter worth about $1,189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Meritor in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Meritor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 131,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Meritor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTOR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. 2,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,515. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 2.08.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTOR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Meritor in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.