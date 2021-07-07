TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of TPCO from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS:GRAMF opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27. TPCO has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $13.96.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

