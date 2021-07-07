TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of TPCO from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS:GRAMF opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27. TPCO has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $13.96.

TPCO Company Profile

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

