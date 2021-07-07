Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,870 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,775% compared to the typical daily volume of 313 put options.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.96% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MLCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 494,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 993.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 80,237 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.