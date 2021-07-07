Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.79.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock traded up $3.38 on Friday, hitting $188.36. 20,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,073. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.89. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $89.58 and a twelve month high of $189.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

