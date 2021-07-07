TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRU opened at $112.45 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $112.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $119,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,970 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

