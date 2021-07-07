Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will post $16.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.70 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $7.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 134%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $66.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.63 million to $67.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $79.57 million, with estimates ranging from $78.78 million to $80.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 737.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $189,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788 and have sold 51,686 shares worth $861,152. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 49,940 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,700,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,314,000. 31.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TZOO traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. 125,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,513. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $150.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 2.11.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

