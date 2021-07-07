Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 11,718 BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLCT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlueCity by 226.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BlueCity in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueCity by 21.7% in the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueCity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlueCity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered BlueCity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of BlueCity stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. BlueCity Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $35.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.16.

About BlueCity

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

