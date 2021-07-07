Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Eyenovia as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Eyenovia by 314.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 131,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eyenovia by 31.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 33,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eyenovia by 23.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Eyenovia by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $150,083.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,967.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 39,092 shares of company stock worth $192,658 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EYEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eyenovia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

