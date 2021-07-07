Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Landec were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landec by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after buying an additional 92,128 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Landec by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,139,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after buying an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Landec by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 459,223 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landec by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after buying an additional 615,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Landec by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 566,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 41,092 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Landec news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 72,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $726,600.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $327.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 224.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Landec Co. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $12.88.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNDC shares. TheStreet cut Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

