Trexquant Investment LP Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mistras Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mistras Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $278.13 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.90 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 175,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $243,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

