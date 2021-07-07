Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $147,000 Investment in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.60. The company has a market cap of $217.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.

In related news, CEO J Joel Quadracci acquired 35,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $111,548.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,442,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,232.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

