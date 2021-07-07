Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Emerald in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Emerald by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Emerald during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Emerald by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Emerald by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 52,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerald alerts:

EEX opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $7.28.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 194.09%.

Emerald Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.