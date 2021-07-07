Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Receives $15.26 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.26.

TCNGF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$16.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

TCNGF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.