TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Purchased by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC owned about 0.17% of TriNet Group worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,169,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after buying an additional 467,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 390,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

TNET traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $70.79. 324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,100. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.52. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,536,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $34,718.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,452 shares of company stock worth $5,136,893 in the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

