Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.94. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 34,764 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Biotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 1,701.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 81,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

