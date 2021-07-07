Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,126,000 after acquiring an additional 469,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,009,289,000 after purchasing an additional 133,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,251,000 after purchasing an additional 266,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,085. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

