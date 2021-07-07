Truist Securiti Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EQT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

EQT stock opened at $20.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. EQT has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $23.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 56,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after buying an additional 218,786 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after buying an additional 631,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

