Truist Securiti Weighs in on Devon Energy Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

NYSE:DVN opened at $27.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.50.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after buying an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after buying an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $113,220,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

