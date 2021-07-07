Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at $424,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 35.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.65. 210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.70.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.1212 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.