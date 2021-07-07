Tyson Foods’ (TSN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $79.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.64. 26,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,265. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.36. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 291,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,852,000 after acquiring an additional 317,200 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

