UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 23,184 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $29,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $83,024,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 886.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,963,000 after acquiring an additional 908,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $31,427,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,550,000 after acquiring an additional 858,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

NYSE SIX opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

