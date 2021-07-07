UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $23.54 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,479 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $23,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.50.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $377.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.75 and a fifty-two week high of $378.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.98. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,230. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

