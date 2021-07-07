UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 110,832 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 299,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 110,832 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $24,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,625 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 142,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 177,510 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of FATE opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.92. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,124,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,008. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

