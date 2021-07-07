UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,139 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $22,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,054,000 after buying an additional 210,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after buying an additional 290,613 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after buying an additional 101,055 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,477,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after buying an additional 99,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,804,000 after buying an additional 71,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO opened at $65.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $51.63 and a 52-week high of $67.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.